Sentencing for Tory Lanez in the 2020 Megan The Stallion shooting is scheduled for next month, and prosecutors in Los Angeles are not endorsing leniency for the 50-year-old Canadian rapper. Prosecutors say that Lanez “demonstrated a high level of callousness” as the triggerman that left the 28-year-old Houston rapstress shot in the foot.

Deputy District Attorneys Kathy Ta and Alex Bott filed a motion on Tuesday (May 23) pushing for Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, to receive a hefty prison sentence for his first-degree assault with a firearm charge, of which he was convicted on December 23, 2022.

“[Megan] was dressed in only a bikini, shoeless and on foot in a neighborhood completely foreign to her,” the filing reads. “It was late at night. She was unarmed and completely defenseless. [Lanez] posed a significant danger to everyone (witnesses and neighbors) in the vicinity of this shooting.”

It continues, “The brazenness of Defendant’s conduct is alarming but the conscious disregard for the well-being and safety of all those around him signifies a high degree of indifference for human life.”

Even though no sentencing guidelines were mentioned in the filing, Judge David Herriford was able to sentence Lanez to as many as 22 years and eight months in prison.

Judge Herriford denied his motion for a new trial earlier this month.

Lanez’s sentencing date is slated for June 13.