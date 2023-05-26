Boosie Badazz Gives Free Game to the Youth: ‘Don’t Ever Be No Gangsta’

Boosie Badazz Gives Free Game to the Youth: ‘Don’t Ever Be No Gangsta’

Boosie Badazz has a message for all the young boys. Being a gangsta is not worth it.

Appearing on Instagram chomping on McDonald’s breakfast, Boosie gave some free game out to the next generation.

“Don’t ever become no street n*gga, don’t ever be no gangsta,” Boosie said. “Always gotta have niggas with you. Always gotta be looking over your shoulder. Sh*t don’t even worth it.”

Advertisement

READ MORE: Boosie Understands Desiigner’s Midflight Masturbation but Suggests He Goes to the Bathroom: ‘I Done Did It’

“A lot of shit come with this shit. Only thing that matters is staying alive. All y’all young n*ggas out there, this ain’t the life you want.”

During a recent trip to San Diego, Boosie Badazz was arrested on allegations including guns.

READ MORE: Boosie Reveals He Apologized to T.I. Over Snitching Comments: ‘I Felt Bad’

According to the San Diego County Jail, Boosie was accused of four crimes: being a felon in possession of a firearm, concealing a weapon while operating a motor vehicle, having ammunition on one’s person while forbidden, and being an unlisted owner of a registered firearm.

Following the arrest, Boosie appeared at a Phantom Lounge and Nightclub, where he encouraged the crowd to express their discontent towards the San Diego Police by shouting, “F**k San Diego Police!” The audience enthusiastically joined in. Boosie then further expressed his sentiments by stating, “B***hes. Suck my d**k, you b***hes.”

On Monday (May 15), Boosie pleaded not guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Boosie was arrested during a traffic stop on May 6 on Market Street in the Chollas View neighborhood. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, two guns were inside the vehicle with Boosie.

Boosie is free on $50,000 bail. If he is convicted, he faces up to three years in state prison.