Remy Ma celebrated her birthday with a surprise Prohibition-themed party sponsored by Hennessy at Casa De Lobo in Jersey City, NJ. Dripped out in a shiny, sparkling gown, the Bronx legend lit up the entire room upon entry. She was surprised by many long-time friends and fellow New York rap icons Fabolous, Maino, her husband, Papoose, and the Terror Squad family, Fat Joe.

The Tunecore executive surprised the “s” when he brought in Remi Ma’s favorite rapper to perform a few classics in her honor.

“It’s the Queen born day,” Papoose said on his Instagram post as he stood next to the night’s surprise. “Right now, I got with me her favorite rapper. We’re about to surprise the s**t outta her. Real people do real things.”

As the door flew open, Ma$se walked in, wishing Remy Ma a happy birthday, to her pleasant surprise. The two danced and rocked out as Ma$se performed two of his many classic hits, “Can’t Hold Me Down” and “What You Want.” Remy took over the hook for the latter performance.

“Felt good to see her genuinely surprised & happy,” said Papoose in her IG caption. “She’s made my born day special so many times. This was well deserved.

From surprise performances to heartfelt speeches, Remy Ma’s Prohibition-themed party lit up the Bronx queen’s face for the entire night.

It’s safe to say that Roseay of The NOW PR, Casa De Lobo, and Hennessy US understood the assignment.