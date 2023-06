Roots Picnic had all of the major performances. Aside from reunions from State Property and The Fugees, GloRilla hit the stage for an energetic performance. During her set, Chrisean Rock emerged to dance with the rapper, surprising the crowd.

Rock is currently pregnant, but that didn’t stop a bit of twerking from going down. You can see the moment below.

Put yo bestie ina pack & now I’m smoking ha too 😮‍💨💜 pic.twitter.com/kBdUiJdyMC — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) June 4, 2023