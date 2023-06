Justin Combs, the eldest son of Diddy, was arrested this past weekend in Los Angeles for a DUI.

According to TMZ, Combs was nabbed by police near Beverly Hills after he ran a red light. The incident happened just after 8 am leading to the traffic stop.

During the encounter, the onsite officer believed enough evidence was present to arrest Combs, leading to a misdemeanor DUI charge. His bond was set at $5,000.

