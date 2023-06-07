Activist Cornel West has entered the 2024 presidential race. In a Twitter announcement, West announced that he would be a candidate representing the People’s Party.

“I have decided to run for truth and justice, which takes the form of running for president of the United States as a candidate for the People’s Party,” West said. “I enter for the quest for truth. I enter for the quest of justice. And the presidency is just one vehicle we pursue that truth and justice.”

West highlights his platform will promote the quality of life of voters as opposed to the direction of political parties.

“Neither political party wants to tell the truth about Wall Street, about Ukraine, about the Pentagon, about big tech,” West said. “Do we have what it takes? We shall see.”

You can see his announcement below.