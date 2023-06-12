DJ Drama’s chain was reportedly snatched during a booking in Toronto. The Gangsta Grillz creator was on hand at Century nightclub on King Street in Toronto, where the alleged snatching occurred. A man claiming to be present at the scene stated a man jumped Drama and “is still GUSHING blood like 20 mins later.” It was not clear if the bleeding man was Drama or the perpetrator.

Later in the evening, men were spotted with the Generation Now chain, claiming to be members of GGG gang, and shoutout out Drake. You can see the video below.

DJ Drama Allegedly got Robbed Last Night in Toronto 😬 The Goons who did it Shout-out Drake.👀 pic.twitter.com/VwZEGOEl4d — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) June 11, 2023

