Joseline Hernandez was in a brawl with Big Lex backstage at the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti fight. The brawl in Miami worked throughout an entire backstage area, with Hernandez getting the best of Big Lex, hitting a security guard, another random woman, and more.

Also present in the video is Joseline’s husband, Ballistic, who screams at Big Lex after the initial encounter. The reasons for the start of the fight are unknown.

Footage from the brawl is available below.

Yallllll come look at this shit !!! Big lex vs joseline and her husband 🫨 shawty need to press charges IMMEDIATELY #beyoncemarseille #zeus #JoselineHernandez pic.twitter.com/6JU3ydUZaI — Dime💎 (@dimeprincess3) June 12, 2023

Joseline & Big Lex got into so bad random girls were catching strays 😄😳 pic.twitter.com/UuYk9dekzM — Baddie TEA (@bgctea2020) June 12, 2023