It was recently reported that Atlanta rapper YFB Lucci turned down a plea deal from prosecutors in which he would have to serve 20 years behind bars. With that sort of legal assertion, either Lucci, whose real name is Rashawn Bennett, is expecting a better deal to be offered or he plans on going to trial.

Deapite his circumstances, Lucci still shows off his shiny diamond encrusted smile in a new photo from behind bars, where the rapper is sporting noticeably longer hair and a signature prison striped uniform.