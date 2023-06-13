Don’t expect any new Outkast music, according to Sleepy Brown. The singer was caught at LAX by TMZ, and he stated the run is officially over. The album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below turns 20 this year, and Brown said a reunion isn’t likely.

“They not. Dre is on a whole nother journey and is doing something out there,” Brown said. “Me and Big still going, still doing tours. Don’t hold your breath on any Outkast reunion. If you want to see us we going to be Dungeon Family. That’s about it.”

Meanwhile, Andre 3000 is touring Japan, playing his flute.

Advertisement