Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse album will debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, the first week’s total was 83,000, running past the initial projection of 78,000.

The album’s number is not enough to pass Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at Time, which ascended back to the No. 1 spot following 110,000 units in this week. Wallen has been No. 1 for a total of 14 weeks.

Gunna earns his fifth consecutive top 5 album on the Billboard 200 with 'a Gift & a Curse'. pic.twitter.com/WlzDb3az0D — chart data (@chartdata) June 25, 2023

The new release has no features. Just Gunna and beats. The release follows “Bread & Butter,” where Gunna dropped off messages to those who think he snitched on Young Thug and more.

On A Gift & A Curse, Gunna once again addresses snitching accusations. On the single “I Was Just Thinking,” Gunna salutes and expresses sympathy for Young Thug.

“That’s four walls talkin’ to you, tellin’ you you gone

Only I done cried, ’cause this feelin’ for my bro (King Slime)

And you know my mind, you done watched that nigga grow

Know you hear the lies, it’s your lil’ brother, my folk

Yeah, I had popped out, but don’t let ’em say I told.” – Gunna on “I Was Just Thinking”

Overall, the album is 15 tracks long, clocking in at 45 minutes. You can press play on the release below.