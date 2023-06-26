[WATCH] Quavo and Offset Reunite to Tribute Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards

It’s been a long time coming, but Offset and Quavo are back together, tributing the late Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards.

The unannounced tribute aired as the show returned from commercial, positioning Quavo and Takeoff on opposite sides of a heavenly spotlight, which took the place of Takeoff. The two supported Takeoff’s verse on “Hotel Lobby” before performing their classic anthem “Bad and Boujee.”

The moment was both important to the legacy of Takeoff but assuming to place a nail in a standing beef between the two Migos members.

BET released footage from backstage as T.I. celebrates the two and echoes a statement that all of Hip-Hop had: “Love to see it.”

You can see that moment and the full performance below.

“LOVE TO SEE IT” – @Tip



We all had the same reaction seeing Quavo & Offset back together! 🙏🏾❤️ #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/854AscdQlD — BET (@BET) June 26, 2023

Quavo and Offset reunite at the #BETAwards for a performance honoring the late Takeoff: pic.twitter.com/3MWgL6XrqI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2023

Last Sunday (June 18) would have been the 29th birthday of Takeoff. Remembering their late group and family member, Offset and Quavo hit Instagram to celebrate rocket man.

“Happy birthday rocket man,” Offset wrote. “The greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!! purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang.”

“Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!!” Quavo wrote. “BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD u 29 nigga.”

Another post online showed Offset and Quavo together at an event celebrating Takeoff’s life.