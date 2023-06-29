Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Mom Connie Says She Deals with Grief Through Memories

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, sat down with PEOPLE for an exclusive conversation about handling his death.

In the issue, Connie reveals, “Sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday, and then other times it feels like it’s been so long since I’ve seen him.”

Connie currently lives in Phoenix and has two additional sons, stated she is dealing with the death through her memories and the belief she will see him again.

“When I think about him, I try not to dwell on how he left this earth,” she says. “This is not totally the end. That is where my peace comes from.”

