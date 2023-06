Wiz Khalifa dropped his latest single, “You (ft. Ty Dolla $ign),” with Cardiak, Wu10, and Hitmaka production credits.

In addition to the release, the rapper revealed a partnership with BMG under Taylor Gang Ent. for his upcoming album, Wizzlemania. This follows his recent surprise mixtape, See Ya, which featured beats by Quadwoofer Bangz, ID Labs, Lex Luger, and Iamsu. The mixtape was a summer kickoff gift to his loyal fans. Wiz continues to deliver fresh tunes and surprises for his dedicated audience.

You can see Wiz on his The High School Reunion Tour Dates alongside Snoop Dogg, DJ Drama, Warren G, and Berner.

The High School Reunion Tour Dates

Fri Jul 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat Jul 08 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri July 14 – Wichita, KS – Intrust Bank Arena^

Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Wed Jul 19 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center^

Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre