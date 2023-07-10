Jamie Foxx was spotted in Chicago, cruising on the deck of a boat on the Chicago River, enjoying Sunday. TMZ shared the video, showing Foxx cruising by and waving at fans.

Jamie Foxx looking HEALTHY while on a boat 💯 which is amazing to see after recent health scares! pic.twitter.com/ouB0MfSb8J — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) July 10, 2023

Hitting Twitter, Fox dropped off a short message. “Boat life,” he said. “Stay blessed!”

Boat life 🦊

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

Stay blessed! — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

Last week, Foxx’s They Cloned Tyrone castmate, John Boyega, delivered an update.

Advertisement

Speaking with PEOPLE, Boyega revealed that he spoke with Foxx lately: “He’s doing well.”

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega said to PEOPLE. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.

“I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Boyega and Foxx’s co-star Teyonah Parris wished the Academy Award winner “all the recovery and healing.”

“He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun,” said Parris.