A handwritten will by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, has been validated by a Michigan jury,

According to Page Six, the document was found in Franklin’s Detroit home and was written in 2014. The document highlighted how her estate would be settled once she passed away. Franklin died in 2018.

Franklin’s sons Kecalf and Edward believed the handwritten document should overwrite a 2010 will that was found in a cabinet, which would make the songs take business classes and obtain a degree to benefit from the estate. The more recent document did not have any education requirements.

The 2014 will state the two sons, and Franklin’s third, Ted White Jr., would get an equal split of the music royalties. Kecalf and his children get the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home and her cars. The 2014 doc had Franklin’s signature on each page.

The estate is currently worth $6 million.

You can see the doc below.