ONE Musicfest, in partnership with Live Nation Urban, has unveiled the highly anticipated lineup for this year’s edition of the premier urban music festival. Taking place on October 28th and 29th at Atlanta’s historic Piedmont Park, the two-day event promises an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and celebration.

Known for its diverse lineup, ONE Musicfest has curated an exceptional roster of legendary and contemporary artists. Headlining the festival are the iconic Janet Jackson, soulful sensation Brent Faiyaz, the incomparable Kendrick Lamar, unapologetic rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and chart-topping artist Kodak Black.

In recognition of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, ONE Musicfest has also curated a special Hip Hop 50 stage, featuring legendary acts such as Nelly, DJ Drama, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Quik, Trina, and more.

“We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans.” – J. Carter, ONE Musicfest Founder

With its stellar lineup and vibrant atmosphere, ONE Musicfest promises to deliver an extraordinary experience for fans, showcasing the very best in urban music and honoring the rich legacy of Hip Hop.

You can see the full lineup below.