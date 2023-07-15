Rapper Lil Wayne joined The Pivot Podcast for an enlightening conversation and revealed what he did with his first big check. His mom, Jacida Carter, taught Weezy that money isn’t everything, something that he still keeps in mind to this day.

“First big check, though?” Lil Wayne remarked. “I just gave it straight to her. Gave it straight to my mom, and the first thing she did was give it straight back. You know, with this check, we got three digits before the other three digits. We had never seen that in our lives, you know what I mean? She was like, ‘Boy that’s yours. You made that.’

“Goes to show you how we are,” Lil Wayne continued. “Just that right there, I mean, that just taught me how to be with money right there at that moment. It taught me that it doesn’t mean nothing. I’m like, ‘You don’t need nothing out of this?’ She was like, ‘I don’t need nothing.’ I was like, ‘I’m going to build you a house.’ And she took, like, the least she could take to build the house. But that taught me from that moment that it’s just paper. That don’t mean too much.”

