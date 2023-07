J. Cole Subs in for 21 Savage During Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur’ Montreal Tour Strops

Drake was in Montreal over the weekend and could not be joined by 21 Savage for the stop on the It’s All A Blur Tour. So who stepped in? His Dreamville friend J. Cole. Cole entered through the crowd, taking the stage with The Boy.

J Cole just entered the building in Montreal in place of 21 Savage. #IAABtour #Night1 pic.twitter.com/bKBaQgYq4T — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 15, 2023

Drake brought out J. Cole for the second night in a row 😳pic.twitter.com/KvwuA5y3NK — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) July 16, 2023

During his appearance, Drake asked Cole to be on his next album, to which Cole agreed.

Drake just agreed to be on J. Cole’s next album😳 pic.twitter.com/1VUsiEekDv — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) July 16, 2023

Drake asks to get on Cole’s upcoming album to which he replies: “SAY LESS” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0cZB2Fu2NL — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 16, 2023