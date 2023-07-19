It was previously reported that a search warrant was served in Las Vegas in connection to Tupac’s 1996 murder, however, it has now been revealed that the home belongs to reputed Crip gang member Keefe D.

According. to the police, “LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time.”

After it was revealed that the search warrant was executed in Henderson, NV, authorities gave the information to VladTV that the home in question belonged to Keefe D aka Duane Keith Davis, a reuted member of the Southside Compton Crips.

Davis is the last surviving passenger in the vehicle that was confirmed to fire the fatal shots that killed Tupac Shakur at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in Vegas on September 7, 1996. His nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, is believed to be the shooter, but a reported proffer agreement has protected Davis from prosecution for years. With this new development, some changes may have occurred in that said agreement.

TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.