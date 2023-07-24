The beauty world is experiencing a Barbie revolution as the iconic doll’s influence permeates beauty and wellness routines. Consumers are embracing Barbie-pink nail art, “Barbie blonde” hair color, and themed services that evoke nostalgia in their self-care practices.

Barbie opens this weekend with $155 million in ticke sales across North America. According to Variety, the film now has the biggest opening of the year and broke the weekend reocrd for a film directed by a woman. Barbie opened in 4,243 locations across the continent.

Fresha, the leading marketplace and booking software for the beauty industry, has witnessed an astounding 508% year-on-year increase in Barbie-inspired services offered by salons. From June 19th to July 19th, 2023, bookings for Barbie-themed treatments like pink hair and nails and platinum blonde makeovers rose by 83% year-on-year.

Google Trends data shows a remarkable 323% surge in “Barbie” searches from July 2022 to July 2023, largely fueled by the highly anticipated Barbie movie release, which has significantly influenced global beauty and wellness trends.

On TikTok, the #barbie hashtag has taken off, with over 3 million posts in the past 30 days. Additionally, Barbie-related beauty hashtags have amassed a staggering 171 million views, showcasing the trend’s widespread popularity.

Salons worldwide are capitalizing on the hype, with London’s Proper Salon launching a limited-time pop-up offering unique Barbie-inspired services like Barbie Tooth Gems and Barbie Nail Art, all bookable on the Fresha marketplace.

This phenomenon highlights how pop culture profoundly impacts consumer behavior in the beauty industry and demonstrates how businesses like Fresha Partners, are embracing trends to provide personalized customer experiences.

Fresha is thrilled to offer further insights into this exciting development and can arrange interviews with representatives or partner salons to share firsthand accounts of the “Barbie” boom’s transformative impact. For additional data or inquiries, please contact Fresha.