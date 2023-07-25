Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has ignited his highly anticipated The Final Lap Tour, celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The global tour started with two electrifying sold-out shows in Salt Lake City and Denver, thrilling fans with a journey through 50’s iconic music catalog.

In Denver’s Ball Arena, 50 Cent delivered an unforgettable blowout set, dazzling the audience with surprise performances by A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, Da Baby, and Flo Rida. The show’s movie-style production featured a full band, massive screens, and mesmerizing pyrotechnics, celebrating 50’s multifaceted career as a rapper, entrepreneur, actor, and producer.

Before his Denver performance, 50 Cent hosted a Sire Spirits Pre-show reception with industry friends and colleagues, including A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, Da Baby, Joe Sikora, Joey Bada$$, Method Man, and more.

The tour’s opening show in SLC at the Maverik Center was equally sensational, as fans packed the venue to capacity. Special guest Jeremih joined 50 Cent on stage, along with surprise appearances by Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. Busta Rhymes also fired up the crowd with a memorable performance, setting the stage for 50’s epic showcase.

The Final Lap Tour promises to be an exhilarating celebration of 50 Cent’s unparalleled career, leaving fans eager for more unforgettable performances ahead.

Check out full tour at 50Cent.com.