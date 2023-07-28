DJ Muggs is an undisputed legend. Over the course of his distinguished and diverse career, he has conquered music in not only multiple genres but multiple languages, as the creator and producer of Cypress Hill and the Soul Assassins.

Today, DJ Muggs announces the first Soul Assassins album in 14 years with Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley, which will be released on 8-25-23. In addition to the new SA3 album announcement, Muggs also released a new single, “Jokers Wild,” featuring one of the most tenured and trusted Soul Assassins CeeLo Green (who has appeared on two previous SA albums with Goodie Mob and who was also awarded The Source’s “Hip Hop Quotable Of The Month” for his verse on “Decisions, Decisions” from Soul Assassins, Chapter One). “Jokers Wild” is now available!

‘I found this beat on a cassette tape from 1998, digitized it, and put it up on Instagram. CeeLo heard it and asked me to send it to him” DJ Muggs affirms. “CeeLo comes from the point of view of a cholo with “Jokers Wild,” paying respect to the streets, and Chicano culture; that he honors and respects.”

DJ Muggs also collaborated with auteur Jason Goldwatch for a Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley cinematic movie, which was filmed on location in Death Valley and will be released on 9-8-23.

