Flow 28’s highly anticipated single “No Saben (feat. De La Ghetto and Chris Lebron)” has finally been released, marking the first track from the upcoming soundtrack of the acclaimed documentary “La Cuna Del Dembow.” The collaboration weaves together De La Ghetto’s melodic flow, Chris Lebron’s dynamic vocals, and Flow 28’s clever lyrics, creating a mesmerizing fusion on a slow Dembow beat. The song speaks of love and the desire to freeze time, capturing every moment with a special someone.

Flow 28 is all set to perform “No Saben” at the Dominican Parade in the Bronx, riding on the Mega 97.9 FM float, promising an unforgettable experience for fans. The soundtrack for “La Cuna Del Dembow” will be executive produced by the talented director, producer, and entrepreneur Rodrigo Rodriguez, who directed the captivating Amazon documentary. The film delves into the origins of Dembow music in the Dominican Republic and its global impact, featuring interviews with renowned artists such as Bad Bunny, Farruko, Rochy RD, and many more.

Rodrigo’s creative prowess extends beyond documentaries, as he has also directed music videos for top Latin superstars like Bad Bunny, Maluma, and Ozuna, as well as notable U.S. hip-hop artists. With “No Saben” leading the way, the “La Cuna Del Dembow” soundtrack and documentary promise to be a musical and cultural journey, celebrating the essence and evolution of Dembow music worldwide.

