Four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna dropped the official music video for “rodeo dr” off of his latest album a Gift & a Curse —watch it HERE!

Rolling Stone championed a Gift & a Curse to be one of the best albums of 2023 so far, praising Gunna’s “velvety-smooth and exciting sound,” while also claiming “the five-track victory lap between “Ca$h $hit” and “P Angels” is by far the best sequencing of songs on a hip-hop record this year.”

Gunna recently achieved another huge career milestone with the success of his acclaimed fourth full-length album, a Gift & a Curse, reaching No.2 on the Billboard 200 and hit single from the album “fukumean,” becoming his first No.1 on the the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart, now sitting at No.4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Listen HERE!

Advertisement

Gunna will headline his first shows in two years this coming September with The Gift at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on September 9th, 2023 and The Curse at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, CA on September 28th, 2023. Tickets are available now at only1gunna.com.