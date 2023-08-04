Saweetie drops the music video for her catchy anthem “SHOT O’ CLOCK,” the second release from her new singles. In the eye-catching visual, a grandfather clock’s toll sets the scene as Saweetie submerges herself in a giant cocktail. Sporting a desert queen outfit and exuding sensuality, she delivers captivating choreography, culminating in a dance with a giant white snake. The video perfectly complements the bold and infectious energy of the song, leaving fans mesmerized by Saweetie’s captivating performance.

You can see the new video below and check here for where you can pull up on Saweetie’s tour with YG and Tyga.