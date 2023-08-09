According to several confirmed reports, sneaker giant Foot Locker has reported refused to restock their retails stores with the leftover inventory of Yeezys from Adidas for fear of a backlash of supporting West’s endeavors after his anti-Semitic rants last year.

A statement from Foot Locker reads, “While we remain a partner with Adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections, we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.”

When Kanye West made the statements in question in 2022, Foot Locker immediately pulled his inventory of shoes from the shelves and condemned the rapper.fashion mogul in a statement, saying, “Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism, or hateful and discriminatory behavior.”

Advertisement