City Girls are ready to get back to the music, and their next album’s title is… interesting. While on the red carpet for the BET Hip-Hop Awards, Yung Miami and JT said their forthcoming release will be R.A.W. (Real Ass Whores).

City Girls announce their new album “R.A.W” (Real Ass Whores) dropping 10/20 pic.twitter.com/og3jpRUYlM — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 11, 2023

In August, City Girls released “Face Down” via Quality Control Music / Motown.

This marks their third brash, straight-talking single this summer, as the Miami rappers’ third studio album is nearly arriving. In June City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami gave the world the ‘rich, young and pretty bitch anthem’ “I Need A Thug”, followed by the clever word-play of the “Pinata” single. In addition JT’s “No Bars” came last month, as well as being prominently featured on Diddy’s “Act Bad (featuring City Girls and Fabolous).”

Wasting no time swaggering into summer, they have also played festivals such as Rolling Lou’s California and Miami and Sumer Jam Houston. City Girls’ last album came back in June 2020, which was “City On Lock.” At the time, that project went on to debut at number 29 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was led by hit singles such as “Jobs” and “P**** Talk” featuring Doja Cat.