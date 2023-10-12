Gillie Da King heard the words from Birdman and had some in return.

In case you missed it, Birdman had much to say during his time with Wack 100 on Clubhouse. Straying away from talking to Joe Budden, Birdman stated Gillie Da Kid’s claims of working with or writing for Lil Wayne in the past is cap.

“I ain’t never made a dollar off Gillie when he be runnin’ around with all that cappin,” Birdman said. “Nigga, I ain’t never made no money off you. Stop all that cap-ass talkin’, nigga. You not like that.”

He added, “And he for sure ain’t never wrote one rhyme for Moolah.”

Gillie responded simply: “25 yrs later [laughing emoji].

Birdman speaks on Gillie da kid "you Ain't Like That" pic.twitter.com/Fhrj02q8hE — 1more4thegain (@1more4thegain) October 9, 2023

In a lengthier response, Gillie questioned why Bidman even talked about him, calling him a “coward.”

“My whole thing is, why Birdman wait so long to say something?” Gillie said. “I can’t even respond when you say something 25 years later. What we talking about, man? You only responding because you don’t hear the roar of the crowd no more.”

He added, “I’m bigger than Baby. Ain’t that crazy? I’m bigger than that n-gga right now.”

Taking it to another level, Gillie got personal: “It took you 25 years to get some heart to say, ‘I ain’t like that.’ Fucking coward. You on Clubhouse at 50 talking shit. Shut your bitch ass up, boy.”

You can hear it all below.