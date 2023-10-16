6ix9ine is back in the news, The rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic over the weekend on charges of assault, according to criminal lawyer Felix Portes. 6ix9ine whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was wanted on the Caribbean island in relation to the assault of two music producers. The alleged attack was related to the rapper’s girlfriend, Dominican singer Yailin La Mas Viral. The incident allegedly occurred when the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, and his associates showed up at a producer’s residence before rushing to leave the scene.

Reports confirmed that authorities apprehended the New York native while he attempted to board a private jet. On Instagram, his legal professional wrote, “Tekashi69 turned out to have MIGRATION ALERT. His trip was aborted. The popular artist is on the run, his whereabouts unknown since there is an arrest warrant issued for beatings, and injuries and threats.”

DJ Akademiks released a screenshot of 6ix9ine’s mugshot with a Dominican Republic sign in the background. Before that, the streamer posted a video that showed Tekashi in handcuffs, being led out of a building and placed into a cop car.

Checkout the new mugshot below.

Check out video if him getting pulled over for failure to pay a ticket violation.