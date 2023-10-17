It has been reported that four inmates that were detained in a Georgia correctional facility escaped yesterday morning (October 16) through a tempered area in the facility’s perimeter fence, allowing all four to leave the confines of the facility in a getaway car.

Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, and Chavis Demaryo Stokes escaped through the window of a second floor dayroom about 3:30 am without being noticed by correctional officers and were not discovered to be missing until 6 am.

A Blue Dodge Challenger was spotted on surveillance video outside of the facility and the U.S Marshals and the FBI are hunting for that vehicle along with its occupants.

Advertisement

Fournier, 52, a white male with gray hair and blue eyes, is charged with murder; Anderson, 24, a Black male with dreadlocks is charged with aggravated assault, Barnwell, 37, a Black male with braids is facing drug and gun charges, while Stokes, 29, a Black male with short black hair was being held in the facility for the U.S. Marshals.