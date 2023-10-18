Danny Brown has unveiled exciting news for his fans. His seventh studio album, “Quaranta,” is scheduled for release via Warp Records on Nov. 17, 2023. To give fans a taste of what’s to come, he has dropped a head-knocking single and a captivating music video titled “Tantor.”

Produced by the talented beatsmith, The Alchemist, “Tantor” showcases Danny Brown’s sonic mastery. His distinctive and punchy vocals cut through an electrifyingly hardcore and industrial instrumental. The accompanying music video, directed by *UNCANNY, takes viewers on a journey across Los Angeles as Brown wears a bionic costume that blurs the lines between humanity and technology.

The video incorporates animated clips and skillful editing, transforming Danny Brown into a “cyborg with vocal cords,” as he proudly proclaims within the electrifying song. “Tantor” is a thrilling return to solo music for Danny Brown, promising a powerful and innovative album with “Quaranta” on the horizon.

