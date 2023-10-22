Singer and estranged father Brian McKnight dropped a new album introducing his new son, Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr. to the world. Brian also revealed that he decided to legally change his name to Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr to “exactly match” his legacy’s. Now his first son –also named Brian McKnight Jr responds to a commenter and explains why he would never change his name.

Brian Sr first wrote on his Instagram:

So proud to introduce our son

🤍BRIAN KAINOA MAKOA JR. 🤍

to the world with the release of my new album lovingly created for him.

JR. because I am also proud to officially announce that I have legally changed my name to exactly match my legacy’s.

My legal name is now

BRIAN KAINOA MAKOA MCKNIGHT SR.

“MCKNIGHTtime LULLABIES” the songs of a father to his namesake available now!

#iloveourlife #babybrian #mylegacy #junior #briankainoamakoaSR #namesake #mcknighttimelullabies #mrandmrsmcknightworldtour23 #knightandlei❤️ #father #son #ohana #familyfirst

Then Brian McKnight Jr posted to his story:

@pgh_betty I’m not ashamed of the name my ancestors had. I’ll never change the name my own son now has. We are witnessing an obscene level of self hate, that has reached mental illness status at this point. All we can do is pray for that man, and my new little brother, who we will all welcome with open arms one day, once he realizes who his real family is.

Legacy isn’t in the name. It’s in the character of the people. It will all be quite clear soon, just who’s on the right side of all this, because there’s no escaping what’s coming.

Thoughts?