Vallejo, California, celebrated E-40 on October 21, 2023, designating it “E-40 Day.” The city bestowed its key to the legendary hip-hop figure in recognition of his music, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.

Gaelen, E-40, and Vital Versatlity CEO Didier Morais E-40 and Mistah Fab

The event, held in E-40’s hometown, also involved renaming a stretch of Magazine Street to “E-40 Way,” celebrating his roots. The ceremony was attended by notable figures and friends, underlining E-40’s local and global impact.

This honor signifies E-40’s remarkable journey from Vallejo streets to international stardom. It coincides with the 30th anniversary of his debut album, “Federal.” E-40’s music has consistently paid tribute to Magazine Street, as seen in his single “Magazine Street.”

E-40’s legacy in the music industry is iconic, having released multiplatinum albums, hit singles, and earning a record for solo album entries on the Billboard 200.

Beyond music, he’s built a thriving empire in wine and spirits and launched the “Goon With The Spoon” food brand in 2021.

E-40’s philanthropic contributions to Vallejo have included support for local schools, youth programs, and meals for those in need. He continues to inspire both as an artist and a community leader.