Mariah the Scientist is revealing that her relationship with her incarcerated fiancé Young Thug is stronger since he has been locked up in Cobb County. Young Thug was arrested on gang-related RICO charges in May 2022.

“I think in the beginning I was so sensitive about it. I was so emotional, I was crying all the time,” she said during an appearance on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast. “It was like you can’t be crying when you got a man in jail because it’s going to make him sad. So you can’t be acting like that.”

The up and coming R&B singer said she visits Thugga in the Cobb County Jail once a week and they speak daily on the phone.

“It’s almost like jail solidified our relationship,” Mariah The Scientist told Angela Yee. “I’m willing to wait it out because I feel like he’s the one. If I didn’t really see that in him, I probably wouldn’t.”

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist began dating in 2021. He previously got engaged to his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jerrika Karlae in 2015. They split for good in December 2020. The 32-year-old Atlanta rapper currently has six children by four women.

Mariah, 26, recently released her single, “From A Woman”, as a cover to Thugga’s track “From A Man.”

Thoughts?

Watch the video below.