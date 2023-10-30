Steph Curry is doing Steph Curry things. On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors visited the Houston Rockets, and to close the door on the game, he put Dillon Brooks on a string and made him dance.

OH MY GOODNESS!



STEPHEN CURRY GETS SAUCY FOR A BIG TIME 3⃣!



HOU/GSW: https://t.co/WfH3FJ6tZs pic.twitter.com/X57Tw6xHuB — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2023

The reaction:

Steph caps off the smooth handle with an epic finish 🤯 https://t.co/PwpqlPCBJe pic.twitter.com/uUtejIfv9s — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2023

Warriors beat the Rockets 106-95.

