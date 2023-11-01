The murder of PnB Rock has two new names attached. According to Rolling Stone, a man who greeted Rock as he entered Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles provided the late rapper’s location and may have also supplied the gun used in the murder.

The newly charged man is 45-year-old Tremont Navon Jones, who appeared at a Compton courthouse. Jones was present with Freddie Trone, who was the getaway driver and father of the juvenile who executed the robbery and murder. Jones was arrested in May, but his case was not revealed as it was placed under a different case number.

Jones is charged with two counts of robbery, one count of conspiring to rob, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

Also added to the case is Wynisha Evans, who drove Trone to Vegas to escape the manhunt.

In September, PnB Rock’s lover Stephanie Sibounheuang penned a message on Instagram remembering the late rapper on the anniversary of his death. Sibounheuang was with Rock when he was robbed and shot at Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles in Los Angeles.

“I’ve been in the deepest depression for a lil min contemplating todays date, which makes a year since your transition. I argued with God about openly reliving this day and i absolutely did not want to, so this is an act of obedience,” Sibounheuang wrote. “This same day last year, you could look into my eyes and tell my soul was not in my body. All I could hear were the gunshots over and over and they were so LOUD I couldn’t hear myself think.”

You can see the full message below.