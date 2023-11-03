GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum artist and visionary Kid Cudi is back with a bang as he releases “At The Party,” featuring the talents of Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott. The track is the next single from his highly anticipated ninth full-length studio album, INSANO, marking his first full-length release since 2022.

Kid Cudi has long been known for pushing the boundaries of music and art, and “At The Party” is poised to continue that legacy. With Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott on board, this collaboration promises to be a standout addition to the artist’s discography.