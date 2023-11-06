Paramount+ has exciting news for hip-hop fans, as they’ve announced the premiere of a feature-length documentary, THE CHOICE IS YOURS, exclusively on their streaming service. The documentary is set to debut on Tuesday, November 21 in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a release on Wednesday, November 22 in various international regions, including the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

THE CHOICE IS YOURS tells the story of rapper and artist Dres, a pivotal figure in the legendary 90s hip-hop duo Black Sheep. The documentary delves into his extraordinary journey, from the pinnacle of his music career to the challenges of civilian life and his last shot at success. Along this path, Dres encounters the influential music icon J. Dilla, embarking on a quest to unravel the untold aspects of his life.

To accomplish this, Dres engages with various artists, celebrities, music executives, and journalists to gain deeper insights into J. Dilla’s legacy and what made him one of the most influential hip-hop producers ever.

Produced by Versus, MTV Entertainment, and Tom Colabraro, and directed by Clark Slater, “THE CHOICE IS YOURS” promises to provide a fresh perspective on these hip-hop luminaries. The documentary is executive produced by Mark Grande, Justin Barnes, Rob Meyers, Bruce Gillmer, and Amanda Culkowski. Don’t miss this captivating exploration of the hip-hop world’s history and the enduring impact of J. Dilla.