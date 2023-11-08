Winter is almost upon us and while colder weather means less outdoor concerts and festivals, it doesn’t mean that hip-hop fans have to wait until the clock springs ahead in the spring to enjoy some of the industry’s top acts. We’ve compiled a list of some of the upcoming top hip-hop tours and events in North America.

Travis Scott Circus Maximus Tour: Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour (also sometimes referred to as Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus) focuses on the artist’s fourth studio album, Utopia. The tour kicked off in October and will run through the end of December.

Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour: Bad Bunny makes his return to the stage in 2024. The 31-city, 47-show North America arena tour kicks off on Wednesday, February 21 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT, with multiple nights in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Orlando and more before wrapping up with three consecutive performances at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL.

Tech N9ne and Hollywood Undead North American Tour: Tech N9ne joins Hollywood Undead for a North American tour which started on October 13 and will continue through November 19.

Lil Yachty, The Field Trip Tour: Lil Yachty is bringing the heat not just to North America, but to Europe as well this winter with his Field Trip Tour, which is in conjunction with his latest album Let’s Start Here. The tour started in September and will wrap up December 17th in Europe.

PlayBoi Carti, Antagonist Tour: Like Yachty, PlayBoi Cart is taking his talents across the Atlantic, which is where he will start his 9-country, 41-show tour. The Antagonist Tour will also feature Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.

Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Tape Tour: Following the release of his Pink Tape album this summer, Lil Uzi Vert had embarked on his Pink Tape Tour. The tour, which started in October, will continue through early December. While the tour started with 23 shows, Uzi has added several more shows since then in response to increased demand.

Kevin Gates Only The Generals Tour: Kevin Gates will kick off the holiday season on the first stop of his Only The Generals Tour in Knoxville on November 30 and finish in late March in San Angelo, Texas.

Ludacris 2023 North American Tour: Ludacris will take a break from acting and his other business ventures as he embarks on his 2023 North American tour, which has been going on since late summer.

Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour: Doja Cat will be painting about 20 cities red as part of her Scarlet Tour, which kicked off this week and will continue through mid-December.

AKON Super Fan Tour: Earlier this month, AKON embarked on his 15-city Super Fan Tour, a tour in which he teases performances of fan favorites from the past 20 years.

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin: The Trilogy Tour: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin will join Mr. Worldwide on the The Trilogy Tour, getting fans in the New Year’s Eve party mode starting in November and culminating on December 31 in (where else?) Las Vegas.

Usher (Las Vegas Residency): Speaking of Las Vegas, Usher will continue his Las Vegas residency, “My Way The Las Vegas Residency,” at the Park MGM through December 2.

Audacy Riptide Festival: While it might be a little chilly for music festivals in most of North America, Flo Rida and Jelly Roll join the Black Keys and other indie alternative artists at the Audacy Riptide Festival on December 2-3, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.