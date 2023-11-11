Hot 97, the pulse of hip-hop, recently unveiled a star-studded lineup for its upcoming Winter Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, slated for December 30th. The anticipation reached its peak at the Announcement Party held at Hot 97’s new offices on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 in the Chelsea area of NYC where influencers, podcasters, celebrities, and radio personalities such as Drewski and DJ Enuff gathered to toast to the lineup.

Attendees toasted and cheered with BelAire in their flutes and CIROC in their cups as headliners Rick Ross and Meek Mills were announced. The stellar lineup also includes Lola Brooke, Scar Lip, 41 Kyle Rich x Jenn Carta x Tata, Byron Messiah, Tee Jay, NADG, Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, Ding Dong, Benji Garlin, & Rupee, promising an unforgettable night of beats, rhymes, and New York City vibes.

Funk Flex, the Creative Director behind Winter Jam set the stage for an unforgettable night. ‘Winter Jam will be more than a concert; it’s a festive celebration, a confirmation to the culture we cherish. Brace yourselves for an experience like no other”.

Concert promoter, Terence “Big Fish” Brown expressed his anticipation for the upcoming Winter Jam. “Flex and I are committed to curating events that resonate with a diverse hip-hop based audience. Winter Jam promises to be the hottest seasonal concert of the year.

Stay tuned for a night that goes beyond music—it’s a celebration of hip-hop culture in all its glory.

📸 @deezfilmz