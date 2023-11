Ari Fletcher Says She Has Been Married for Two Years

Ari Fletcher had some smoke for an X user who came for her. Commenting on a tweet about where she displays her body, Fletcher revealed she and Moneybagg Yo may already be married.

“I’ve been married for 2 years,” Fletcher wrote online.

I’ve been married for 2 years. https://t.co/f5bj95OLQc — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) November 10, 2023

Back in May, Fletcher revealed she is ready to launch her OnlyFans, and she’s just waiting on Moneybagg’s success first.

“When Bagg drop his mixtape and go #1 I’m making my onlyfans. I already got my first video ready… somebody tell him to hurry up!” Ari tweeted.