Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss considerable time after he was hit by a car in the Center City area of the city.

According to ESPN, the 27-year-old Oubre is listed in stable condition at a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. Oubre is expected to return this season and will work on treatment with the team medical staff.

According to Philadelphia police, Oubre was hit at the intersection of Broad and Locust streets near his home. The silver car fled the scene. Sixers leadership, including president Daryl Morey, are present with him at the hospital.

