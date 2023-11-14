One of the biggest singles of Offset’s career, “Ric Flair Drip,” almost never came out. Speaking on The Debut Live podcast with Carl Lamarre, Offset revealed: “I hated the song.”

“It was a West Coast beat—I’m not saying nothing like that—but it was, like, during this time it’s 2017,” Offset said. “When I did it, I didn’t take it serious. I’m like, ‘Goin’ to the jeweler, bust the AP, yeah,’ like I’m not trying.”

Offset said he woke up to the single making the Without Warning joint album created between him, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, and he eventually revealed the super producer was right. “Three days later, we No. 1 on Apple.”

“Ric Flair Drip” has had a consistent presence in Hip-Hop. Would you want to get high with Ric Flair and Mike Tyson? The two combat sports legends were at a cannabis conference in Chicago, and TMZ caught the two sparking a couple of blunts to celebrate the occasion.

“Smokin’ That Ric Flair Drip All Night Long With @miketyson! WOOOOO!” Ric Flair wrote online.

The two are partners in the Tyson 2.0 company, a cannabis company that produces various products. In the product line is the “Ric Flair Drip” products.

While on stage at the conference, the duo engaged in smoking, and Flair revealed marijuana assisted in handling pain from his wrestling days.

You can see the two below.

