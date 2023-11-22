This Art Basel Miami week, the Museum of Graffiti is set to release three exclusive collaborations with today’s top artists. These highly anticipated drops will each take place inside the Museum’s world renown gift shop prior to being made available online.

Kicking off the week on December 6 is the MOG x Atomik Umbrella release party, presented by Only In Dade, starting at 3:05 PM. This event celebrates the collaboration with Adam Vargas, aka Atomik, the mastermind behind Miami’s iconic smiling oranges that have become symbols of the city’s dynamic street culture. The Atomik Umbrella, limited to 300 pieces and priced at $25 USD, will also be available online starting December 7 at 12 PM. Pre-registration for this unique release is open and can be accessed here.

The excitement continues on December 7 with two highly anticipated drops. At 11 AM, the museum will release the limited edition OSGEMEOS Skate Deck, featuring the work of Brazilian twins Gustavo and Otavio Pandolfo. Known for their profound impact on the art world, the Pandolfo brothers grew up in São Paulo’s Cambuci district, where they were inspired by the introduction of Hip Hop culture in Brazil. With only 300 pieces available at $150 USD each, this deck is a collector’s dream. Those interested in this exclusive release can pre-register here, and an online release is scheduled for December 8 at 12 PM.

Following the skate deck release, at 2 PM, the museum will host the launch of CES’ first book, “From The Desk of CES.” This hardcover book, priced at $39.99 USD and limited to 1,000 copies, offers a journey into over 100 rare illustrations by the graffiti genius CES. Known for his unique blend of technique, humor, and color, CES’ art captures the essence of hip-hop culture and the resilience of urban life. Pre-registration for this event is available here, and an online release is set for December 11 at 12:00 pm.