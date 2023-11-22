NBA YoungBoy Says Entertainment Industry is ‘Demonic,’ but He Chose to Take Part

NBA YoungBoy Says Entertainment Industry is ‘Demonic,’ but He Chose to Take Part

NBA YoungBoy acknowledges that the entertainment industry is “demonic” and uses his talents for the masses.

Speaking with Complex, YoungBoy revealed the demonic nature of the industry, and he decided to involve himself.

“I learned it’s a demonic industry that I chose to be a part of,” YoungBoy said. “So it’s like, I accept it. I run with it. But don’t be a dummy at the same time. You gotta understand, they’re using me as entertainment and this shit becomes self-destruction too. ‘Cause I ain’t an entertainer. You know, some shit can’t be spoke on. Why? Man, ’cause that shit, it’s to be continued.”

Advertisement

You can hear the full exclusive from YoungBoy here.

NBA YoungBoy speaks on the music industry using his past trauma as a form of entertainment



“I learned, it’s a demonic industry, that I chose to be apart of…I ran with it, but don’t be a dummy at the same time.” – yb on why owning his masters is most important #NBAYoungBoy pic.twitter.com/AX3Hpp1T02 — richest opp 🤬𐕣 (@YoungBoyWarRoom) November 21, 2023

Earlier this month, YoungBoy Never Broke Again once again captivated fans with the release of his latest album, Decided 2, dropping via Never Broke Again / Motown Records. Serving as the sequel to the acclaimed 2018 release “Decided,” the album features previously unveiled singles like “Now Who,” “My Body,” and “Deep Down.”

Despite maintaining a low profile, YoungBoy has quietly climbed the ranks to become the third most-streamed artist in the United States, trailing only Drake and Taylor Swift, according to Luminate. The artist made history in 2023 by securing 100 career Hot 100 hits, a feat unmatched across all genres.

Following the success of his mixtape Richest Opp in May 2023, which debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200, and the April 2023 album Don’t Try This At Home, which reached #1 on US Apple Music and the Top R&B and HipHop charts, Decided 2 continues YoungBoy’s streak of chart-topping success. This album marks his 14th US top-10 album, solidifying his status as one of the most impactful artists in the rap scene.