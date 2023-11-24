Last week, the iconic DJ Clue surprised fans with an unforgettable performance at Grand Marnier’s Grand Encounter experience at AT in NYC. The legendary DJ, known for his significant contributions to hip hop culture, sat down with The Source Magazine to discuss 50 years of hip hop before taking the stage with a live band. The event marked a monumental moment in the intersection of music and mixology.

Grand Marnier, synonymous with sophistication and craftsmanship, used the Grand Encounter experience to introduce the taste of their Cognac Region to New York City. This exclusive event seamlessly blended the worlds of hip hop and high-end spirits, creating a unique atmosphere that captivated attendees.

DJ Clue, in the midst of the festivities, shared a moment backstage enjoying Grand Marnier Margaritas. When asked which hip hop song he would compare to a Grand Marnier cocktail, he humorously responded with Jay-Z’s “Show Me What You Got.” According to DJ Clue, the song’s live instruments, horns, and drums create an energy that resonates with the crowd, much like the enduring appeal of Grand Marnier.

Grand Encounter Events: A Blend of Music, Art, and Cocktails

This holiday season, residents of New York and Houston, aged 21 and above, are invited to immerse themselves in the world of Grand Marnier by attending the Grand Encounter experience in their cities. The event promises special hip hop performances and the opportunity to purchase the Grand Margarita cocktail kit, offering a seamless solution for holiday shopping.

Just as Grand Marnier combines Cognac and Orange Liqueur to create its signature flavor, the Grand Encounter experience blended music, art, and cocktails to provide a truly grand experience. Attendees had the chance to explore the world of Grand Marnier, savoring signature tastings of Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis Alexandre, an exceptional VSOP cognac known for its character and complexity.

The (W)rapping Paper Program: A Collaboration with Teezo Touchdown

Grand Marnier unveiled its (W)rapping Paper program in collaboration with rock and rap artist Teezo Touchdown and luxury black-owned gifting company UNWRP. This program celebrates the holidays, meaningful moments, and 50 years of hip hop with limited-edition wrapping paper, gift (w)rap content, custom cocktail kits, and a donation to The Hip Hop Museum.

The limited-edition (W)rapping Paper + Cocktail Kit is a tribute to hip hop’s 50th anniversary, drawing inspiration from Teezo Touchdown. Consumers can purchase a Grand Margarita holiday cocktail kit while supplies last, featuring all the ingredients to create Teezo Touchdown’s twist on the delicious drink, along with a free custom (w)rapping paper.

About Cocktail Courier: Elevating the Home Bartending Experience

Cocktail Courier, known for its cocktail delivery service, provided the Grand Margarita kit, ensuring attendees had all the fresh ingredients, alcohol, and instructions needed to mix up bar-quality cocktails at home. The service eliminates the hassle of recipe and ingredient hunting, transforming anyone into a professional bartender in minutes.

Grand Margarita Recipe: A Toast to Elegance and Flavor

As a highlight of the night, the Grand Margarita was a crowd-pleaser. Here’s the recipe for you to try at home:

Ingredients:

0.75 parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

1.5 parts Tequila

0.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice

0.25 parts Agave Nectar

Garnish: Lime Wheel through a nail cocktail pick, floating dehydrated star fruit

Salt Rim (Optional)

Instructions:

Combine ingredients in a shaker tin.

Add ice and shake.

Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.

Garnish with a nail cocktail pick, lime wheel, and top with dehydrated starfruit.

Enjoy the sophisticated and flavorful Grand Margarita!

The Grand Encounter experience with DJ Clue, Grand Marnier, and the (W)rapping Paper program showcased the perfect blend of music, art, and mixology, creating an evening that celebrated both the rich history of hip hop and the elegance of Grand Marnier.