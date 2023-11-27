While performing a stand-up comedy set at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, CA Tiffany Haddish addressed her alleged DUI incident the best way she knows how – with a joke or two.

Just hours after being taken into custody, Haddish performed at the famed comedy house and dished on her early morning arrest in Beverly Hills. Get this, allegedly, she was discovered asleep at the wheel, as the car was still running. Yikes.

During the stand-up set, audio obtained by TMZ features a member of the audience inquiring about the alleged bad look for the Haunted Mansion actress. The audio excerpt includes Haddish asking, “What happened last night?” to the audience member. “Ah, damn. You tell me. I don’t know” Haddish said.

Later, she even threw God into her routine, “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in a uniform.” “God answered my prayers,” Haddish said. “Because God believes in me.”

Back in 2022 Haddish threw out a similar. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after her similarly embarrassing DUI arrest in Georgia, she said to Fallon, “I can say this, Jimmy… I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four… in uniform,” Haddish said. “And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”