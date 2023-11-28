Jack Harlow is back on top of the Billboard Hot 100. Harlow’s new single “Lovin on Me” took over the top spot after a No. 2 debut. “Lovin On Me” is Harlow’s third No. 1 single, following “First Class” and “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X.

“Lovin on Me” is the 1,160th No. 1 in the history of the Hot 100 chart. According to Billboard, the single had 23.6 million streams (up 6%) and 20.8 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 71%) and sold 11,000 downloads. The previous week, “Lovin on Me” had 22.2 million streams, 12.2 million in radio audience, and 12,000 sold.

No. 2 on the chart is Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” No. 3 is “Paint the Town Red” from Doja Cat, Mariah Carey takes over No. 4 with “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and the top five is rounded out by SZA with “Snooze.”

