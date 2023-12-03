In a powerful gathering at the Javits Center in New York City on December 1, Roc Nation and the United Justice Coalition convened their 2nd annual social justice summit. The event attracted over 3,000 attendees and featured a stellar lineup of speakers, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, Fat Joe, Charlamagne Tha God, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Angela Rye, Tamika Mallory, Soledad O’Brien, and CNN Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates.


The summit showcased the participation of over 60 national and local non-profit organizations, such as REFORM Alliance, Last Prisoner Project, and the Innocence Project, offering programs and resources for advocating change in communities. The inclusion of an art gallery added a poignant touch, telling stories of activism through artwork.

Key moments included a fireside chat with Letitia James, Kristen Clarke, and Michelle Miller discussing the ongoing fight against hate crimes. Fat Joe introduced a panel featuring the families of Sean Bell and DJ Henry, both victims of police shootings. Charlamagne Tha God moderated a panel on mental health treatment within the criminal justice system, emphasizing the need for change. The summit proved to be a crucial platform for dialogue, awareness, and collective action.

